Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after purchasing an additional 606,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,262,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 225,835 shares during the last quarter.

USRT stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

