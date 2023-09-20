Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) is Presidio Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $86.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

