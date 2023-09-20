SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. 137,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.