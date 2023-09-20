Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,518,000. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. 35,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

