Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,632,992,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,925,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,168. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.