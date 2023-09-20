13,943 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,066,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 227,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,269. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.