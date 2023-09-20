RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $105.28. 155,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,079. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

