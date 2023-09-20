iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 4.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $27,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWB traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.14. 187,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,969. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.38 and its 200 day moving average is $234.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

