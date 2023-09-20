Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,700 shares of company stock worth $701,450. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.86.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

