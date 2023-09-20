HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,248 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 375,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 325,111 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 6.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,123 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock worth $116,034,788. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

