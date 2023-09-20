Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $311.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.66.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

