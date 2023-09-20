Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 8,330 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FHN opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

