Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 1,287 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.