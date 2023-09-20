Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,400 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.