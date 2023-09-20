iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lessened by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

