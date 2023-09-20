Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average of $212.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

