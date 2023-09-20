iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

