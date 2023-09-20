Milestone Advisory Partners Buys Shares of 3,664 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

