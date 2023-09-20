Milestone Advisory Partners Buys 1,638 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $11,499,629,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

