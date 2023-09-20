Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 758 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.28. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

