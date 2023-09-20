Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $106.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.