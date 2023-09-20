Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of D opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $81.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

