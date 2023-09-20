International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 299.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 104.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 103,040 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in International Paper by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IP opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

