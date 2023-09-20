Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.