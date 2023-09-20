The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.5% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

