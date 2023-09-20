Udine Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

