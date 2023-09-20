Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.49

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2029840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $389,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $1,981,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.