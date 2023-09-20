Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.75 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

