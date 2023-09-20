NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Shares of CCI opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

