American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

