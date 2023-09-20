NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

