iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,093 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. 106,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.