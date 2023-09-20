Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises approximately 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,164. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

