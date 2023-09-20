Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,502 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.8 %

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. 90,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.