Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 268.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 153,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 111,947 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 80.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 74,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,234. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

