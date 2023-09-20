Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $694.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,844. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $720.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.08.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

