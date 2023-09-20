Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,791. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

