Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 557,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 421,130 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 77,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,442. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $46.23.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

