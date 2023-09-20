Canaan Partners X LLC Takes Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. MoneyLion accounts for about 1.9% of Canaan Partners X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canaan Partners X LLC owned 1.54% of MoneyLion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ML. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MoneyLion by 63.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MoneyLion by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MoneyLion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 128,794 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MoneyLion by 60.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $45,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $34,175 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

MoneyLion stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,076. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $1.28. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

