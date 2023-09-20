The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

CC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 77,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -147.06%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

