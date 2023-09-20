Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

AVY traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.90. 110,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.22. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

