iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.75

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2023

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.75 and last traded at $144.31, with a volume of 312846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

