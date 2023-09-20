Secure Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 278.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.52. 65,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

