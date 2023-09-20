Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,214 Shares of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSLD – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 81.71% of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000.

Shares of FSLD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002. Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02.

About Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (FSLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to a variety of global short-term bonds perceived to have positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics.

