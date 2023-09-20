Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 182,986 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 408.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,986 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 87,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $42.23.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

