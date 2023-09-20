RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $125.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,882. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $142.26.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

