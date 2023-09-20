RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 77,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 66,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 52,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,572,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:NUMG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. 29,231 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $356.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

