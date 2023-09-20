The TJX Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 779.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,014 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

