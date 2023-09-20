Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.74. 6,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

