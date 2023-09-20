RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.